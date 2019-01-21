Day 1 at Davos

Things weren't looking exactly glass half-full today at the World Economic Forum, the annual meeting of economists, bankers and world leaders. During a news conference, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the global economy was growing “more slowly than expected.” We break down what that means in a larger context. Today also marks the 31st day of the partial government shutdown and no end appears to be in sight. Some furloughed workers, in trying to keep up with finances, are becoming the targets of scams. Then, we talk tech and whether or not 5G is here, or if it's all just marketing. Also: what exactly it takes to be a park ranger.