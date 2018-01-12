01/12/2018: Here's the thing about this week

This week could have been an economic messaging home run for the White House and congressional Republicans. The tax law's kicking it, companies are giving bonuses and raises, some raises anyway. But no. We'll talk about it. Then: T. Boone Pickens announced today he's hanging it up. He's pretty much the stereotype of the big-time oil man, with his Oklahoma-Texas drawl. He made more than a billion dollars in the energy industry and ran a hedge fund, too. We'll talk about his legacy. Plus: Facebook hasn't had the best week, and it capped it off with changes to the News Feed. We'll explain.