DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

01/12/2018: Here's the thing about this week

This week could have been an economic messaging home run for the White House and congressional Republicans. The tax law's kicking it, companies are giving bonuses and raises, some raises anyway. But no. We'll talk about it. Then: T. Boone Pickens announced today he's hanging it up. He's pretty much the stereotype of the big-time oil man, with his Oklahoma-Texas drawl. He made more than a billion dollars in the energy industry and ran a hedge fund, too. We'll talk about his legacy. Plus: Facebook hasn't had the best week, and it capped it off with changes to the News Feed. We'll explain. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

So Fresh, So Clean [Explicit]
OutKast
Listen and Buy Now
Digital Love
Daft Punk
Listen and Buy Now
Sound Is Vibration [Explicit]
Atmosphere
Listen and Buy Now
1901
Phoenix
Listen and Buy Now
Jump Around [Clean]
House Of Pain
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.