09/25/2017: Did you know it's tax reform week?

Congressional Republicans and the White House have promised they'll start filling in the blanks on their proposals to overhaul the tax code Wednesday, though you'd be forgiven if it escaped your notice. Anyway, the early glimpses we've gotten of the White House's plans have been a bit confusing, so we'll start today's show trying to sort it all out. Then: Critics have accused the government of being slow to respond to the devastation in Puerto Rico, but one industry is watching very closely: Big Pharma. More than a quarter of all the drugs we export are made in the territory. Plus, Nebraska has more refugees than any other state in the country per capita. Today we'll take a look at Yazidis, a religious minority in Iraq that has found a second home in Lincoln.