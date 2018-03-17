Our favorite Marketplace Weekend stories (encore)

This week, we are revisiting a bunch of our favorite stories from over the past few years. The average woman earns about 80 cents for every dollar the average man makes. So how can we move toward pay equality? Then, our health. Changes in health care affect society’s most vulnerable citizens — children. We’ll take a look back at our visit to a pediatric hospital in Southern California. Plus, dogs. Rescue dogs make our hearts melt AND teach us lessons about supply and demand! The business of rescuing, transporting and adopting puppies is complicated, so we break it down. We also talk with Ask a Manager’s Alison Green about what to wear in the office.