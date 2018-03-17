DownloadDownload

Marketplace Weekend

with Lizzie O'Leary

Our favorite Marketplace Weekend stories (encore)

This week, we are revisiting a bunch of our favorite stories from over the past few years. The average woman earns about 80 cents for every dollar the average man makes. So how can we move toward pay equality? Then, our health. Changes in health care affect society’s most vulnerable citizens — children. We’ll take a look back at our visit to a pediatric hospital in Southern California. Plus, dogs. Rescue dogs make our hearts melt AND teach us lessons about supply and demand! The business of rescuing, transporting and adopting puppies is complicated, so we break it down. We also talk with Ask a Manager’s Alison Green about what to wear in the office.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Lizzie O'Leary
Oleary web

About the Show

Marketplace Weekend®, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life. We announced on May 16, 2018 that Marketplace Weekend will conclude production at the end of June. Read more about the news here.

What’s Your Story?

Come tell us how you feel about the economy. Call 1-800-648-5114, or write us.

Subscribe to the Weekend Newsletter