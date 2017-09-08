DownloadDownload

Marketplace Weekend

with Lizzie O'Leary

09/08/17: Disaster prep, DACA and restaurants in the digital age

Wwe're digging into how the digital world is changing the physical one this week. With hurricanes, flooding and earthquakes all over the headlines, we look at a few digital steps that make a big difference in disaster preparation. Then, how Instagram is pushing restaurant design to new places. Plus, what the end of a federal immigration program means for one person's business life and the most expensive place in the country to give birth.

Lizzie O'Leary
About the Show

Marketplace Weekend®, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life.

