12/15/17: Net neutrality, bitcoins and our autonomous future

As technology changes, so do our daily lives — whether it's the places we go on the internet, how we pay for goods or how we get from point A to point B. On this week's show we dive into the future of the internet now that the Federal Communications Commission has rolled back net neutrality, take a look at mental health following disaster and touch on the opioid epidemic. Then, the five questions you always wondered, but were too nervous to ask, about bitcoin. Also, could driverless technology transform how we think about wheelchairs? Plus, Ask A Manager's Alison Green is back with the secrets to navigating the office holiday party, and all the etiquette involved.

