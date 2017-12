12/15/2017: It's the end of net neutrality. What now?

As expected, the Federal Communications Commission voted yesterday to overturn net neutrality, the Obama-era rule that says internet service providers have to treat all content equally on their networks. So what happens next? Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Tom Merritt, host of the "Daily Tech News Show" podcast, about what this means for the internet and how long it will be before we see changes.