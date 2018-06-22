The economics of disability

Roughly one in five Americans has a disability. Those numbers increase with age and vary across race and gender. And every single one of those people is carving out an economic life. Marketplace is covering the economics of disability in an hourlong special. We can't get to everything in this episode, so we're focusing on some of the pillars of the economy: education, work and health care. Tune in to the episode above to hear stories about how people with disabilities access the economy and share your own stories by visiting us on Facebook or Twitter.