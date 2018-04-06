CLOSE

Marketplace Weekend

with Lizzie O'Leary

04/06/18: Teachers, tariffs, and savings-savvy tech workers

As teacher protests and walkouts continue around the country, we take a look at the economic realities of being a teacher, and at the decrease in school funding that's behind it all. Plus, how China's tariffs on U.S. exports will affect California's wine country. Also on the show, the 20-year anniversary of the first big bank, the cost of filing taxes, and the tech workers who are saving so efficiently they're planning to retire in their early thirties.

Lizzie O'Leary
Oleary web

About the Show

Marketplace Weekend®, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life.

