04/06/18: Teachers, tariffs, and savings-savvy tech workers

As teacher protests and walkouts continue around the country, we take a look at the economic realities of being a teacher, and at the decrease in school funding that's behind it all. Plus, how China's tariffs on U.S. exports will affect California's wine country. Also on the show, the 20-year anniversary of the first big bank, the cost of filing taxes, and the tech workers who are saving so efficiently they're planning to retire in their early thirties.