Your next tattoo could be invisible
Aug 29, 2023
Lily Jamali and Rae Ellen Bichell

Your next tattoo could be invisible

Celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy shows a small, red heart tattoo created with Magic Ink. Jorge Torres
A scientist, a celebrity tattoo artist and a former doctoral student are working on ink that turns on and off with different types of light.

Tattoos are more popular than ever. According to the Pew Research Center, about one-third of American have at least one tattoo. Most get one to honor someone or make a statement.

But a nanoengineer in Colorado, a tattoo artist to the stars and a former doctoral student have long-term hopes for smart tattoos with a health purpose. They’re starting with ink that can appear and disappear with different kinds of light.

Imagine showing off your new tattoo at a party on Saturday and then disappearing it before that big job interview on Monday.

For the people behind the tech-infused tattoos, vanishing ink might be just scratching the surface of what tattoos can do.

Note: This story originally aired on “Marketplace.” You can read the web version here.

