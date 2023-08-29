Your next tattoo could be invisible
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Tattoos are more popular than ever. According to the Pew Research Center, about one-third of American have at least one tattoo. Most get one to honor someone or make a statement.
But a nanoengineer in Colorado, a tattoo artist to the stars and a former doctoral student have long-term hopes for smart tattoos with a health purpose. They’re starting with ink that can appear and disappear with different kinds of light.
Imagine showing off your new tattoo at a party on Saturday and then disappearing it before that big job interview on Monday.
For the people behind the tech-infused tattoos, vanishing ink might be just scratching the surface of what tattoos can do.
Note: This story originally aired on “Marketplace.” You can read the web version here.
The future of this podcast starts with you.
Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.
As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.
Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.