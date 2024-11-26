When political misinformation is an unwelcome guest at the holiday table

After another polarizing presidential election, Americans with widely ranging views are getting ready to sit across the Thanksgiving table from one another. And we’re anticipating some potentially tense conversations with friends and family about politics, beliefs and misinformation.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams spoke to Whitney Phillips, assistant professor of digital platforms and ethics at the University of Oregon, about how to navigate awkward conversations this holiday season.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

