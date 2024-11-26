Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

When political misinformation is an unwelcome guest at the holiday table
Nov 26, 2024
Kimberly Adams and Rosie Hughes

Getty Images
If Thanksgiving conversation turns to a false claim, take a breath and try to address the root of the belief, said University of Oregon’s Whitney Phillips.

After another polarizing presidential election, Americans with widely ranging views are getting ready to sit across the Thanksgiving table from one another. And we’re anticipating some potentially tense conversations with friends and family about politics, beliefs and misinformation.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams spoke to Whitney Phillips, assistant professor of digital platforms and ethics at the University of Oregon, about how to navigate awkward conversations this holiday season.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on everything we talked about

How Disinformation Defined the 2024 Election Narrative” from The Brookings Institution 

No, 20 million Democratic votes didn’t ‘disappear,’ and there’s no evidence 2024 election was stolen” from PolitiFact  

Left-Wing Misinformation Is Having a Moment” from The New York Times  

Using Conspiracy Theories to Make Sense of a Loss” from “On the Media”   

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

