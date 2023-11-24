What venture capital is thinking after a week of high drama and shakeups in tech
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
This week, the shakeups and confusion at OpenAI have come to a conclusion. Sam Altman returns to his position as CEO at OpenAI after its board fired him, which upset most of the company’s staff as well as others invested in OpenAI’s work in the generative artificial intelligence sector.
Plus, Kyle Vogt resigned as CEO of the driverless tech startup Cruise, following a series of traffic collisions and accidents.
On top of all that, Changpeng Zhao, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, pleaded guilty to money laundering violations.
What do venture capitalists think about all these disruptions and where will their money go now? Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, for her take on those stories.
More on everything we talked about:
OpenAI Says Sam Altman to Return as CEO – The Wall Street Journal
Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI – The Verge
Cruise’s C.E.O. Quits as the Driverless Carmaker Aims to Rebuild Trust – New York Times
GM’s big bet on driverless cars turns sour – The Verge
SF Bay Area Share Of Startup Funding Hits A Multiyear High – Crunchbase
Binance Founder Pleads Guilty to Violating Money Laundering Rules – New York Times
The future of this podcast starts with you.
Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.
As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.
Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.