WeWork files for bankruptcy, Meta’s plan for election-related AI and ad blockers get blocked
Nov 10, 2023
Lily Jamali, Rosie Hughes, and Daisy Palacios

WeWork files for bankruptcy, Meta's plan for election-related AI and ad blockers get blocked

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired joins Lily Jamali for Bytes: Week in Review to discuss the next chapter for co-working startup WeWork, AI-generated political ads and YouTube’s war on ad blockers.

It’s Friday! Which means it’s time for our week-in-review show: “Marketplace Tech Bytes.”

Meta announced this week that starting in 2024, Facebook and Instagram will start labeling political ads that use images generated by AI. But no… it’s hardly an AI crackdown.

Plus, YouTube goes to war with ad blockers. A spate of uninstalls ensues! But first, WeWork, the co-working space provider, files for bankruptcy. What happened? And what’s next for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley?

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, for his take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about:

WeWork Just Filed for Bankruptcy – WIRED

WeWork Files for Bankruptcy Amid Glut of Empty Offices – The New York Times

Meta will require campaigns to disclose use of AI in political ads – The Washington Post

First Look: RNC slams Biden in AI-generated ad – Axios

YouTube’s Crackdown Spurs Record Uninstalls of Ad Blockers – WIRED

YouTube’s ad blocking crackdown is facing a new challenge: privacy laws – The Verge

The team

Daniel Shin Daniel Shin
Jesus Alvarado Assistant Producer

