WeWork files for bankruptcy, Meta’s plan for election-related AI and ad blockers get blocked

It’s Friday! Which means it’s time for our week-in-review show: “Marketplace Tech Bytes.”

Meta announced this week that starting in 2024, Facebook and Instagram will start labeling political ads that use images generated by AI. But no… it’s hardly an AI crackdown.

Plus, YouTube goes to war with ad blockers. A spate of uninstalls ensues! But first, WeWork, the co-working space provider, files for bankruptcy. What happened? And what’s next for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley?

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, for his take on these stories.

