Bytes: Week in Review — DOJ vs. Google, a bid to undercut internet safety, and X users flock to Bluesky
Nov 22, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Jesús Alvarado

Bytes: Week in Review — DOJ vs. Google, a bid to undercut internet safety, and X users flock to Bluesky

Getty Images
Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

The social media app Bluesky is flying high this week as users who are disenchanted with Elon Musk’s X flee that platform post-election. That’s just one of the topics for today’s “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.” We’ll also get into Big Tech’s big-money lobbying effort to slow down a federal bill aimed at protecting kids online.

But first, the latest in the potential Google breakup. This week, the Department of Justice proposed forcing the company to sell its Chrome browser. It’s one possible resolution to an antitrust case that has already ruled Google’s search business a monopoly. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, to break down these stories.

More on everything we talked about

U.S. Proposes Breakup of Google to Fix Search Monopoly” from The New York Times

Inside Big Tech’s Bid to Sink the Online Kid Safety Bill” from The Wall Street Journal

Dozens of states ask Congress to un-doom the Kids Online Safety Act” from The Verge

How Bluesky, Alternative to X and Facebook, Is Handling Explosive Growth” from The New York Times

CEO of new social media company competing with X describes users’ experiences” from CNN

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

