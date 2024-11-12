Understanding free speech in the online age

This year’s election was one of the most closely watched in U.S. history, and international observers were watching as well.

On election eve, Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams attended a meeting of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems in Washington, D.C. Its members are responsible for running elections in countries all over the world.

While there, she sat down with Nadine Farid Johnson, policy director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. They discussed how we should understand the right to free speech online.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

