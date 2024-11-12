Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Understanding free speech in the online age
Nov 12, 2024
Kimberly Adams and Rosie Hughes

Understanding free speech in the online age

Getty Images
Misinformation and hate speech are protected forms of speech under the Constitution's First Amendment. Nadine Farid Johnson at the Knight First Amendment Institute explains why that's the case and what it means for democracy and online safety.

This year’s election was one of the most closely watched in U.S. history, and international observers were watching as well.

On election eve, Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams attended a meeting of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems in Washington, D.C. Its members are responsible for running elections in countries all over the world.

While there, she sat down with Nadine Farid Johnson, policy director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. They discussed how we should understand the right to free speech online.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on everything we talked about

It’s easy to find misinformation on social media. It’s even easier on X.” from Poynter 

 “The Internet and the First Amendment” from The New York Times

Speech in the Machine: Generative AI’s Implications for Free Expression” from PEN America

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

