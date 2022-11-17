This lab experiments with disaster — to help create climate-resilient homes
Climate disasters are getting more severe and more expensive. Last year, insured losses from natural disasters added up to $130 billion globally, according to the big insurance company Aon. Here in the U.S., insurers are investing in research to try to rein in those losses.
For this episode of “Marketplace Tech,” we’re sharing an episode from another Marketplace podcast: “How We Survive.” During Season Two, host Amy Scott toured a lab where scientists study how to make homes and buildings more resilient.
A new episode of “How We Survive” Season Two comes out every Wednesday.
