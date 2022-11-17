How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

This lab experiments with disaster — to help create climate-resilient homes
Nov 17, 2022
Amy Scott

This lab experiments with disaster — to help create climate-resilient homes

Key West, a popular destination off the coast of Florida, sits less than 5 feet above sea level. Daniel Slim/Getty Images
Amy Scott, host of “How We Survive” Season Two, visits a South Carolina facility where buildings are destroyed for research. And she takes us to Key West, Florida, where some residents are raising their homes to withstand rising sea levels and hurricanes.

Climate disasters are getting more severe and more expensive. Last year, insured losses from natural disasters added up to $130 billion globally, according to the big insurance company Aon. Here in the U.S., insurers are investing in research to try to rein in those losses.

For this episode of “Marketplace Tech,” we’re sharing an episode from another Marketplace podcast: “How We Survive.” During Season Two, host Amy Scott toured a lab where scientists study how to make homes and buildings more resilient.

A new episode of “How We Survive” Season Two comes out every Wednesday. 

