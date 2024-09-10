Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

The threat posed by rumors of noncitizen voting
Sep 10, 2024
Kimberly Adams and Daniel Shin

In our "Decoding Democracy" series, Danielle Lee Tomson, research manager at the University of Washington's Center for an Informed Public, explains that rumors of noncitizen voting are fueling uncertainty around the election.

Among the trends of mis- and disinformation spreading ahead of the 2024 election is the narrative that large groups of noncitizens are illegally voting.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams spoke with Danielle Lee Tomson, a research manager with the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, about how this narrative is affecting the November election.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on everything we talked about

“The anatomy of a resurging rumor stemming from peer-reviewed research that non-citizens vote in U.S. elections” from the Center for an Informed Public

“Noncitizen Voting Is Already Illegal — and Vanishingly Rare” from the Brennan Center for Justice

“Noncitizens Don’t Illegally Vote in Detectable Numbers” from the Cato Institute

“Heritage Foundation Spreads Deceptive Videos About Noncitizen Voters” from The New York Times

“Texas AG Ken Paxton executes search warrants in major Democratic county in election fraud probe” from The Hill

“Noncitizen voting is extremely rare, yet Republicans are making it a major election concern” from PBS

Voter Registration List Maintenance from the National Conference of State Legislatures

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

