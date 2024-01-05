Tesla updates driver assistance software, Apple’s rocky start to the year and the personal tech to keep an eye on in 2024

On the show today, shares of Apple touched a seven-week low this week after Barclays downgraded the company. What does the dreaded “sell” rating say about expectations for the Cupertino tech giant? Plus, telling AI from reality might get easier in 2024 thanks to tools that can help with that, and a preview of other personal tech to watch for in the year ahead.

But first, Tesla CEO Elon Musk set an ambitious goal at the beginning of 2023: sell 2 million electric vehicles by the end of the year. The company came pretty close to that sales goal with 1.85 million deliveries; that, compared with 73,000 EVs sold by Ford (if you round up). However, Tesla did fall behind China’s BYD as the EV sales leader for the first time. Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at the Wall Street Journal, for her take on these stories.

