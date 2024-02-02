My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Tech CEOs grilled by Congress, Microsoft still leads in AI, and Neuralink touts its human brain implant
Feb 2, 2024
Lily Jamali and Rosie Hughes

Tech CEOs grilled by Congress, Microsoft still leads in AI, and Neuralink touts its human brain implant

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Anita Ramaswamy of Reuters Breakingviews joins Marketplace's Lily Jamali to discuss the biggest tech stories of the week.

This week was not a slow one on the tech beat.

Companies vying for AI dominance have told us their stories, but this week they showed us their numbers, and there is a clear front-runner. Plus, a court struck down Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package, but it’s the announcement that his startup Neuralink did its first human brain implant that has us really scratching our heads.

First, though, a look back at Wednesday’s Senate hearing that put tech execs, politicians and families affected by online child sex abuse in a room together on Capitol Hill. Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Anita Ramaswamy, columnist for Reuters Breakingviews, for her take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about

Meta, TikTok, and other tech companies go to Congress” from The Verge

Child safety battle looms in Congress as tech CEOs testify” from The Washington Post

Alphabet may envy Microsoft’s AI Midas touch” from Reuters

Investors punish Microsoft, Alphabet as AI returns fall short of lofty expectations” from Reuters

‘Microsoft is back.’ How AI put the five-decade old tech giant on top again” from The Washington Post

Neuralink implanted a device in a patient’s brain, Elon Musk says” from The New York Times

The gruesome story of how Neuralink’s monkeys actually died” from Wired

Elon Musk wants to merge humans with AI. How many brains will be damaged along the way?” from Vox

