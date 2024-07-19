Tech Bytes – Week in Review: Vance’s Silicon Valley ties, Prime Day injuries and Starbucks bets on EVs

Just in time for this year’s sales event, a Senate report finds Amazon Prime Day is also prime time for warehouse injuries. The probe found that nearly 45 out of 100 workers were injured during the Prime Day sales week in 2019.

Amazon called the report “misleading,” saying its safety data — which the e-commerce giant releases publicly — shows injuries declining.

Plus, Starbucks is teaming up with Mercedes-Benz to supercharge electric vehicle infrastructure. The plan to provide drivers with jolts and cups of joe comes as many automakers reconsider their EV expansion hopes amid underwhelming growth in the market.

But first, several Silicon Valley billionaires have thrown their support behind former President Donald Trump in his quest to reclaim the White House, thanks in part to his pick for vice president, J.D. Vance.

The senator from Ohio became known as a voice of the working class thanks to his best-selling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.” But Vance is no stranger to the Patagonia vest scene in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Vance spent about five years working as a venture capital investor, garnering powerful allies like billionaire Peter Thiel.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Jewel Burks Solomon, a managing partner at Collab Capital, for her take on this major shift in politics and her views on other top tech news in Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

