Tech Bytes — Week in Review: Amazon, deepfakes & the creator economy
Apr 19, 2024
Tech Bytes — Week in Review: Amazon, deepfakes & the creator economy

Natasha Mascarenhas at The Information joins Marketplace's Lily Jamali to discuss the biggest tech stories of the week.

On this week’s show, the United Kingdom is cracking down on makers of sexually explicit deepfakes. We’ll look at what penalizing the practice could mean for the victims. Then, the creator economy has the attention of millions of subscribers, but also venture capital. Why content creators like Dude Perfect on YouTube and other startups are attracting so much investment right now. But we begin with Amazon. The e-commerce giant’s Just Walk Out technology lets shoppers scan an app when they enter a store so they can leave with their purchases without paying at a register. This week, Amazon said there’s growing interest in the technology among retailers outside its empire. Yet the company is reportedly reducing the use of Just Walk Out in its own brick-and-mortar stores.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, for her take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about

Amazon to push cashierless shopping tech into more third-party stores, while backing off itself” from Reuters

How Amazon’s Big Bet on ‘Just Walk Out’ Stumbled” from The Information

Creating sexually explicit deepfake images to be made offence in UK” from The Guardian

U.S. Creator Funding Surges for First Time in Two Years” from The Information

7 VCs explain why the creator economy still has legs” from TechCrunch

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

