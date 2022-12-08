How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Predicting natural disasters is complicated. Climate change makes it even more so.
Dec 8, 2022
Amy Scott

Predicting natural disasters is complicated. Climate change makes it even more so.

Nimmond Lockhart’s mother, Louisa, lived through Hurricane Andrew in 1992. He kept a black-and-white photo of her sitting amid the wreckage. Emily Macune/Marketplace
Increasing temperatures can intensify hurricanes and storms. Scientists say they’re getting better at predicting climate change's influence.

Hurricane season is officially over.

There were 14 named tropical storms this year, three of which made landfall as hurricanes on the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico, including Hurricane Ian.

The climate crisis, along with the boom in coastal development, have given hurricanes the power to cause more death and destruction.

Marketplace’s Amy Scott spent a day with people who try to predict such disasters for our climate solutions podcast, “How We Survive.” She found out that climate change is making their job more complicated.

This episode originally aired Nov. 16 on the “How We Survive” podcast.

