Risky Business
Nov 16, 2022
Season 2 | Episode 5

Risky Business

Nimmond Lockhart’s mother, Louisa, lived through Hurricane Andrew. He kept a black-and-white photo of his mother sitting amid the wreckage. Emily Macune/Marketplace
The insurance industry quietly rules our lives. It determines where and what we build. It’s also a linchpin of the housing market. Without it, homeowners can’t get mortgages. And without mortgages, most people can’t buy homes, and the whole housing market starts to collapse.

So what happens when the insurance market breaks down? When a whole state essentially becomes too risky for many private insurers? 

A lot of people think the insurance market in Florida is so broken that one really big storm could ruin the state. 

In this episode, we dig into what’s broken, how we got here, and what’s at stake if we don’t fix it. We start by looking back at Hurricane Andrew, the 1992 storm that changed the insurance industry. And we look at the tumultuous Florida insurance market of today.

Season two of "How We Survive" follows the money to the end of the world. In this case, South Florida. New episodes are out every Wednesday. Be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend if you’re enjoying the show.

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Grace Rubin Assistant Producer

