Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Policymakers take on AI, deepfakes and Meta’s effects on kids
Oct 27, 2023
Lily Jamali, Daisy Palacios, and Daniel Shin

Policymakers take on AI, deepfakes and Meta’s effects on kids

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
Axios tech policy reporter Maria Curi joins us on this week's Bytes: Week in Review to discuss Meta's latest legal battle, how Congress views deepfakes and a possible executive order on artificial intelligence.

This week, “Marketplace Tech” is introducing a new regular Friday segment called Bytes: Week in Review, where we’ll dive into the major tech news stories of the week, giving you the context and information you need.

And what a week it’s been in the industry! Disarray in Congress is disrupting plans to deal with deepfakes ahead of the 2024 election. Also, the White House prepares an executive order on artificial intelligence, set for release as soon as next week.

But the biggest tech headline of the week? Dozens of states are suing Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for allegedly harming the mental health of its young users with “addictive” features aimed at keeping kids on its sites at the risk of their well-being.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, for her take on those stories.

More on everything we talked about:

States sue Meta claiming its social platforms are addictive and harm children’s mental health — AP News

The full complaint from the 33 states suing Meta in federal court — The Washington Post

The Facebook Files — The Wall Street Journal

Scoop: AI executive order expected Monday — Axios

White House to unveil sweeping AI executive order next week — The Washington Post

The US Senate and Silicon Valley reconvene for a second AI Insight Forum — Engadget

Marc Andreesen’s “Techno-Optimist Manifesto” — a16z

Speaker fight derails work to combat deepfakes — Axios

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daniel Shin Daniel Shin
Jesus Alvarado Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:51 AM PDT
8:07
7:48 AM PDT
1:05
3:25 AM PDT
13:26
3:00 AM PDT
1:00
Oct 26, 2023
15:37
Oct 26, 2023
29:41
Oct 25, 2023
32:13
What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Marketplace Morning Report
What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Stolen River
How We Survive
Stolen River
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply