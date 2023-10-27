Policymakers take on AI, deepfakes and Meta’s effects on kids

This week, “Marketplace Tech” is introducing a new regular Friday segment called Bytes: Week in Review, where we’ll dive into the major tech news stories of the week, giving you the context and information you need.

And what a week it’s been in the industry! Disarray in Congress is disrupting plans to deal with deepfakes ahead of the 2024 election. Also, the White House prepares an executive order on artificial intelligence, set for release as soon as next week.

But the biggest tech headline of the week? Dozens of states are suing Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for allegedly harming the mental health of its young users with “addictive” features aimed at keeping kids on its sites at the risk of their well-being.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, for her take on those stories.

