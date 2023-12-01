Financially InclinedBytes: Week in ReviewI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

One year of ChatGPT, fast fashion’s plan to go public and more trouble for Elon Musk
Dec 1, 2023
Lily Jamali and Rosie Hughes

Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
On today's episode of Bytes: Week in Review, Natasha Mascarenhas of The Information joins Marketplace’s Lily Jamali to discuss the biggest tech stories this week.

On today’s Tech Bytes, our review of the week’s biggest headlines: apologies, profanity and accusations of blackmail. It’s just another week in the life of Elon Musk, whose social media company X is once again losing advertisers after Musk endorsed an antisemitic theory earlier this month.

Plus, ultra-fast-fashion retailer Shein confidentially files for an initial public offering. The brand has faced criticism and questions about its design and labor practices over the years. Ahead of its IPO filing, the company appears to be trying to bolster its image.

But first, one year ago this week, OpenAI released its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, to the public for the first time. Within five days of its launch, ChatGPT already had one million users.

Today, the company boasts having 100 million weekly users. From writing holiday menus to college essays to wedding vows, ChatGPT has been there. (Seriously, wedding vows? That’s not cool.)

An early criticism of ChatGPT was its pesky habit of churning out inaccurate results. So just how far has the chat bot come in a year? Marketplace’s Lily Jamali spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter for The Information, for her take.

