One year of ChatGPT, fast fashion’s plan to go public and more trouble for Elon Musk

On today’s Tech Bytes, our review of the week’s biggest headlines: apologies, profanity and accusations of blackmail. It’s just another week in the life of Elon Musk, whose social media company X is once again losing advertisers after Musk endorsed an antisemitic theory earlier this month.

Plus, ultra-fast-fashion retailer Shein confidentially files for an initial public offering. The brand has faced criticism and questions about its design and labor practices over the years. Ahead of its IPO filing, the company appears to be trying to bolster its image.

But first, one year ago this week, OpenAI released its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, to the public for the first time. Within five days of its launch, ChatGPT already had one million users.

Today, the company boasts having 100 million weekly users. From writing holiday menus to college essays to wedding vows, ChatGPT has been there. (Seriously, wedding vows? That’s not cool.)

An early criticism of ChatGPT was its pesky habit of churning out inaccurate results. So just how far has the chat bot come in a year? Marketplace’s Lily Jamali spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter for The Information, for her take.

