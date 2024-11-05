Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Misinformation to guard against on Election Day
Nov 5, 2024
Kimberly Adams and Daniel Shin

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Derek Tisler of the Brennan Center for Justice discusses how minor glitches can be amplified into conspiracy theories and spread quickly. He encourages voters to learn more, participate more, and share their concerns with election officials.

It’s Election Day and even though the campaign may be over, the battle over misinformation is not.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams spoke with Derek Tisler, counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, about some of the misleading online narratives voters should expect to see and how to deal with them.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on everything we talked about

“Election Rumors in 2024” from the Brennan Center for Justice

Election Day Errors” from the Brennan Center for Justice

How Arizona is preparing for AI-powered election misinformation” from Marketplace Tech

In U.S. swing states, officials brace for conspiracy theories and violence” from Reuters

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

