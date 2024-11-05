Misinformation to guard against on Election Day
It’s Election Day and even though the campaign may be over, the battle over misinformation is not.
Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams spoke with Derek Tisler, counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, about some of the misleading online narratives voters should expect to see and how to deal with them.
This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.
