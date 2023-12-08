Layoffs hit Spotify, Google launches its Gemini AI tool — oh, and an unexpected Cameo star

On today’s Tech Bytes, our review of the week’s biggest headlines. Google launches its AI tool Gemini into the public arena — finally. Does its Bard chatbot have a shot at catching up with OpenAI’s ChatGPT? Plus, ousted congressman George Santos becomes a star on Cameo. Has the internet rehabilitated the onetime New York representative’s public image practically overnight?

But first, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said the music streaming giant is cutting 17% of its workforce. That’s the company’s third round of layoffs this year. Here’s the thing, though: The size of Spotify’s user base is actually growing right now. Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at Reuters Breakingviews, for her take on these stories.

