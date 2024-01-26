My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Layoffs continue, Silicon Valley renews romance with Middle East money and why Netflix is retiring its no-ads basic tier
Jan 26, 2024
Lily Jamali and Jesus Alvarado

Layoffs continue, Silicon Valley renews romance with Middle East money and why Netflix is retiring its no-ads basic tier

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Natasha Mascarenhas from The Information joins Marketplace's Lily Jamali to discuss the biggest tech stories of the week.

On the show today, sovereign wealth funds from countries in the Middle East parked a whole lot of money in Silicon Valley. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, for one, spent more than $31 billion on 49 venture deals, up 33% in 2023. We look at why the tech industry finds it so hard to break up with Middle East money. Plus, Netflix changes up its business model — again. We look at why the streaming giant sees even more ads in its future. But first, job cuts continue across the tech landscape. Even TikTok, with its $225 billion valuation and 150 million active users in the U.S. alone, is letting people go.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, for her take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about

The Mac turns 40 — and keeps on moving” from The Verge

TikTok lays off 60 employees” from TechCrunch

Microsoft Cuts 1,900 Jobs in Its Video Game Division” from the New York Times

Techstars Lays Off 7% as Venture Industry Contracts” from The Information

Alphabet’s Moonshot X Lab Cuts Staff, Turns to Outside Investors” from Bloomberg

How Silicon Valley Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Middle East Money Again” from The Information

Netflix hits fourth-quarter subscriber record, fueled by ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Killer’” from Reuters

Netflix Expects to Fully Phase Out Cheapest No-Ads Plan” from Variety

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesus Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

