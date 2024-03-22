Skin in the GameMy EconomyElection 2024A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support our non-partisan nonprofit newsroom 💜 Donate now
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Lawsuits, fines and the tech at the heart of it all
Mar 22, 2024
Lily Jamali and Rosie Hughes

Lawsuits, fines and the tech at the heart of it all

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Anita Ramaswamy of Reuters Breakingviews joins Marketplace's Lily Jamali on Bytes: Week in Review to discuss the major headlines in tech this week.

When a company pushes false claims about using artificial intelligence in its business, that’s known informally as “AI washing.” It can feel like everybody’s doing it, but the Securities and Exchange Commission is cracking down on the practice this week by fining two companies a total of $400,000.

Plus, is the government’s communication with social media companies persuasion or coercion? The Supreme Court heard arguments in yet another case about online speech. Conservative attorneys general say the Joe Biden administration coerced internet platforms to take down certain content, but it seems like the justices might actually side with the White House on this one.

But first, the Department of Justice on Thursday said it’s bringing antitrust charges against Apple. The DOJ accuses the tech giant of exploiting its alleged iPhone monopoly.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali spoke with Reuters Breakingviews columnist Anita Ramaswamy about all of these stories for this week’s episode of Marketplace Tech’s Bytes: Week in Review.

Marketplace Tech reached out to Apple for comment regarding the DOJ suit. Here’s what they said:

“At Apple, we innovate every day to make technology people love — designing products that work seamlessly together, protect people’s privacy and security, and create a magical experience for our users. This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets. If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple — where hardware, software, and services intersect. It would also set a dangerous precedent, empowering government to take a heavy hand in designing people’s technology. We believe this lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law, and we will vigorously defend against it.”

More on everything we talked about

Justice Department, states accuse Apple of holding a smartphone monopoly from The Washington Post

The Main Driver of Apple’s Success Has Become Its Biggest Liability from The Wall Street Journal

The green bubble vs. blue bubble debate isn’t just a tech issue from Marketplace Tech

Alphabet and Apple have cause to circle AI wagons from Reuters Breakingviews

The Supreme Court is skeptical of restricting the White House from talking to social media platforms from The Verge

Supreme Court to hear online speech case with major 2024 implications from Politico

SEC Settles With Two Investment Advisers Over Alleged ‘AI Washing’ from The Wall Street Journal

Watch Out. Companies are using ‘AI washing’ to mislead consumers from The Washington Post

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:50 AM PDT
7:14
3:04 AM PDT
11:55
4:16 PM PDT
26:21
2:55 PM PDT
14:02
2:07 PM PDT
1:05
Mar 21, 2024
31:34
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
America's largest city has a trash problem. Can it be contained?
America's largest city has a trash problem. Can it be contained?
Package deliveries are clogging city streets
Package deliveries are clogging city streets
More mining is needed for the energy transition. It's also a threat.
More mining is needed for the energy transition. It's also a threat.
Strong, stable labor market may signal new normal to Federal Reserve
Strong, stable labor market may signal new normal to Federal Reserve