Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Help us end the fiscal year strong. Donate by June 30. Give Now
Support Marketplace Tech
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How the crash of a “stablecoin” led to the loss of savings for thousands of people
Jun 23, 2022
Meghan McCarty Carino and Matt Levin

How the crash of a “stablecoin” led to the loss of savings for thousands of people

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Many who put their money into Stablegains, a cryptocurrency-oriented savings account provider, were shocked to learn they had lost their funds after the crash of the stablecoin terraUSD in May.

Sell-offs in the market for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum continued this week. The rout followed another shock in May, when the value of terraUSD, a popular “stablecoin,” crashed.

Stablecoins are supposed to have stable value tied to the U.S. dollar, which is why crypto traders use them to move money around this volatile market.

But when terraUSD crashed, it wasn’t just traders who were hurt. Thousands of small investors were caught up in the meltdown, including people who put their money in Stablegains — a now-defunct crypto savings account company that promised returns of up to 15%.

Marketplace’s Matt Levin recently spoke to some of those people. He explains that they’re not the typical crypto investors you might think of and why they put their money into crypto in the first place.

You can read Matt’s original piece on the terraUSD crash here.

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Michael Lipkin Senior Producer
Stephanie Hughes Producer
Jesus Alvarado Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:22 AM PDT
7:49
2:28 AM PDT
7:12
2:50 AM PDT
1:50
5:49 PM PDT
22:22
4:13 PM PDT
28:25
Jun 16, 2022
34:53
Jun 21, 2022
27:10
Extreme heat threatens U.S. herds and crops
A Warmer World
Extreme heat threatens U.S. herds and crops
How banks use Big Tech's deposits to fund the fossil fuel industry
Economic Pulse
How banks use Big Tech's deposits to fund the fossil fuel industry
Odds of a recession rising but vary widely
Odds of a recession rising but vary widely
They changed careers during the pandemic. Here's what they learned.
They changed careers during the pandemic. Here's what they learned.