How tech is boosting the turnout of disabled voters

Disabled people face obstacles throughout the voting process: paper registration forms, inaccessible polling places, and ballot-casting machines that require sight and dexterity.

In 2020, as COVID-19 raced through the country, several states expanded voting options in the general election in order to keep people safe, allowing more mail-in and early voting. Electronic voting was opened up to people with disabilities. Turnout among disabled voters surged.

But no voting system is 100% secure.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams recently spoke with Michelle Bishop, voter access and engagement manager at the National Disability Rights Network, about balancing the technology that provides access to all voters with the acceptable security risks, and separating that from misinformation.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

