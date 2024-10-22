Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

How tech is boosting the turnout of disabled voters
Oct 22, 2024
Kimberly Adams and Daniel Shin

How tech is boosting the turnout of disabled voters

Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images
Michelle Bishop of the National Disability Rights Network explains the balance between accessibility and security risks, and how to separate that from misinformation.

Disabled people face obstacles throughout the voting process: paper registration forms, inaccessible polling places, and ballot-casting machines that require sight and dexterity.

In 2020, as COVID-19 raced through the country, several states expanded voting options in the general election in order to keep people safe, allowing more mail-in and early voting. Electronic voting was opened up to people with disabilities. Turnout among disabled voters surged.    

But no voting system is 100% secure. 

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams recently spoke with Michelle Bishop, voter access and engagement manager at the National Disability Rights Network, about balancing the technology that provides access to all voters with the acceptable security risks, and separating that from misinformation.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on everything we talked about

List of states allowing electronic ballot return from the National Conference of State Legislatures

Disability and Voter Turnout in the 2022 Elections” from the Election Assistance Commission and Rutgers University

Elections Have Gotten More Accessible for Disabled Voters, but Gaps Remain” from The New York Times

Voters with disabilities are feeling ignored by presidential candidates” from the Associated Press

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

