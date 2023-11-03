Israel-Hamas WarBytes: Week in ReviewI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Global AI concerns, slumping EV sales and Netflix’s ad gamble
Nov 3, 2023
Lily Jamali, Daisy Palacios, and Daniel Shin

Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Joanna Stern, senior personal tech columnist at The Wall Street Journal, joins Lily Jamali for Bytes: Week in Review to discuss the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit, the dip in EV sales and whether Netflix's ad-tier subscription model will pay off.

This week, electric vehicle sales are in a slump. Last year, the competition among EV buyers was fierce, with consumers paying premium prices to drive one off the lot. But despite federal tax credits aimed at making them more affordable, the red-hot EV market isn’t so hot anymore.

Plus, a year into ads on Netflix, the company is reporting that 15 million monthly active users are watching, and rewards for binging your favorite shows are in the works. But first, we’ll dive into the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit at historic Bletchley Park this week.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal, for her take on those stories.

More on everything we talked about:

Global Leaders Warn A.I. Could Cause ‘Catastrophic’ Harm – New York Times

US Vice President Harris calls for action on “full spectrum” of AI risks – Reuters

Why dealers say EV sales have slowed – CNBC

With an EV, I Had to Learn to Drive All Over Again – The Wall Street Journal

Netflix Says Ad Tier Userbase Has Tripled Since May – The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing seems to be working – Marketplace

Roku has a very good week of ad revenue – Reuters

Infighting among the AI industry’s top competitors – Platformer

The team

Daniel Shin Daniel Shin
Jesus Alvarado Assistant Producer

