Florida bars kids from social media, EV charging tips to make your money go farther and AI ambitions at Apple’s developer fest
Mar 29, 2024
Lily Jamali and Daniel Shin

Florida bars kids from social media, EV charging tips to make your money go farther and AI ambitions at Apple's developer fest

Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal, joins Lily Jamali to discuss these headlines for Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

In this week’s episode of Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review, Lily Jamali chats with Joanna Stern, The Wall Street Journal’s senior personal tech columnist, who takes us on a road trip through New Jersey’s network of Tesla superchargers. Stern recently explored how drivers of non-Tesla electric vehicles can now use these stations via an adapter. It’s part of her larger look into the best ways to save money supercharging your EV.

Also this week, we’ll get Stern’s take on what to expect at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, which will kick off June 10 in Cupertino, California.

But first, a look at a new law in Florida, the latest legislative attempt to address the potential harms social media can inflict on children. It prohibits kids 13 and under from creating accounts on popular platforms.

More on everything we talked about

Florida latest to restrict social media for kids as legal battle looms — from The Washington Post

Can Florida’s Social-Media Ban for Minors Work? — from The Wall Street Journal

EV Home Charging: I Did the Math — and Saved Hundreds of Dollars — from The Wall Street Journal

Why This New Tesla Adapter Does — and Doesn’t — Fix EV Charging — from The Wall Street Journal

Apple’s WWDC 2024 is set for June 10th — from The Verge

Apple’s WWDC 2024 Will Be June 10: iOS 18, AI and More Expected — from CNET

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

