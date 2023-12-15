Europe’s landmark AI law, Google’s court loss and the data behind nearly 100 billion hours of Netflix
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
On the show today, Epic Games won its antitrust lawsuit against Google this week. What it means for the players and why the rest of Big Tech is watching. Plus, Netflix releases viewing data for its entire streaming catalog for the first time. What did we all watch?
But first, it took 37 hours of negotiations for the European Union to pass what’s being called the world’s most ambitious law regulating artificial intelligence. Now the hard part: hashing out the details, which got underway this week. Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, for her take on these stories.
More on everything we talked about:
EU begin to hash out EU AI Act details starting Tuesday – Reuters
EU reaches deal on landmark AI bill, racing ahead of US – The Washington Post
There’s a big catch in the EU’s landmark new AI law – Axios
Why the AI Act was so hard to pass – The Verge
Epic Games wins lawsuit against Google’s Play Store – Axios
Google’s App Store Ruled an Illegal Monopoly, as a Jury Sides With Epic Games – Wired
Netflix Posts Viewer Data on Every Show, Film for First Time – Bloomberg
Netflix Takes Big Data Transparency Step, Releasing Viewing Numbers for 18,000 Titles – Hollywood Reporter
The future of this podcast starts with you.
Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.
As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.
Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.