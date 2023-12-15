Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Europe’s landmark AI law, Google’s court loss and the data behind nearly 100 billion hours of Netflix
Dec 15, 2023
Lily Jamali and Rosie Hughes

Europe’s landmark AI law, Google’s court loss and the data behind nearly 100 billion hours of Netflix

Mario Tama/Getty Images
On Bytes: Week in Review, Maria Curi of Axios joins Marketplace’s Lily Jamali to discuss some of the biggest tech stories this week.

On the show today, Epic Games won its antitrust lawsuit against Google this week. What it means for the players and why the rest of Big Tech is watching. Plus, Netflix releases viewing data for its entire streaming catalog for the first time. What did we all watch?

But first, it took 37 hours of negotiations for the European Union to pass what’s being called the world’s most ambitious law regulating artificial intelligence. Now the hard part: hashing out the details, which got underway this week. Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, for her take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about:

EU begin to hash out EU AI Act details starting Tuesday – Reuters

EU reaches deal on landmark AI bill, racing ahead of US – The Washington Post

There’s a big catch in the EU’s landmark new AI law – Axios

Why the AI Act was so hard to pass – The Verge

Epic Games wins lawsuit against Google’s Play Store – Axios

Google’s App Store Ruled an Illegal Monopoly, as a Jury Sides With Epic Games – Wired

Netflix Posts Viewer Data on Every Show, Film for First Time – Bloomberg

Netflix Takes Big Data Transparency Step, Releasing Viewing Numbers for 18,000 Titles – Hollywood Reporter

