EU fines Apple over competition, Change Healthcare cyberattack drags on, and Max will join the crackdown on password sharing

Late last month, Change Healthcare, a unit of UnitedHealth, came under attack by an infamous hacker group called BlackCat. Twenty-two million dollars in ransom later, reportedly paid in bitcoin, and the problem is still far from being solved. Also this week: Max, previously HBO Max, announced a crackdown on password sharing — maybe it’s time to dust off the old DVD player. But first, Apple was hit with a massive fine from regulators in Europe on Monday. They say the company used its app store dominance to box out music streaming services that compete with its own. What’s $2 billion to the tech titan of Cupertino?

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali talked to Chrissy Farr, a health tech investor at Omers Ventures, in today’s episode of Marketplace Tech Bytes.

More on everything we talked about

“Will Big Tech agree to play by Europe’s rules?” from The Financial Times

“Apple hit with nearly $2 billion E.U. fine for ‘abusing’ app store” from The Washington Post

“U.S. Health Department Intervenes in Change Healthcare Hack Crisis” from The Wall Street Journal

“Health-care hack spreads pain across hospitals and doctors nationwide” from The Washington Post

“BlackCat Ransomware Group Implodes After Apparent $22M Payment by Change Healthcare” from Krebs on Security

“Max will start cracking down on password sharing this year” from Engadget

“Max Password Sharing Crackdown Is Coming, Warner Bros. Discovery Says” from The Wrap