Election 2024A Warmer WorldDemocracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
EU fines Apple over competition, Change Healthcare cyberattack drags on, and Max will join the crackdown on password sharing
Mar 8, 2024
Jesús Alvarado and Lily Jamali

EU fines Apple over competition, Change Healthcare cyberattack drags on, and Max will join the crackdown on password sharing

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager discusses the fine imposed on Apple for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the distribution of music streaming apps. Thierry Monasse/Getty Images
On Bytes: Week in Review, Christina Farr of Omers Ventures joins host Lily Jamali to discuss some of the biggest tech stories of the week.

Late last month, Change Healthcare, a unit of UnitedHealth, came under attack by an infamous hacker group called BlackCat. Twenty-two million dollars in ransom later, reportedly paid in bitcoin, and the problem is still far from being solved. Also this week: Max, previously HBO Max, announced a crackdown on password sharing — maybe it’s time to dust off the old DVD player. But first, Apple was hit with a massive fine from regulators in Europe on Monday. They say the company used its app store dominance to box out music streaming services that compete with its own. What’s $2 billion to the tech titan of Cupertino?

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali talked to Chrissy Farr, a health tech investor at Omers Ventures, in today’s episode of Marketplace Tech Bytes.

More on everything we talked about

Will Big Tech agree to play by Europe’s rules?” from The Financial Times

Apple hit with nearly $2 billion E.U. fine for ‘abusing’ app store” from The Washington Post

U.S. Health Department Intervenes in Change Healthcare Hack Crisis” from The Wall Street Journal

Health-care hack spreads pain across hospitals and doctors nationwide” from The Washington Post

BlackCat Ransomware Group Implodes After Apparent $22M Payment by Change Healthcare” from Krebs on Security

Max will start cracking down on password sharing this year” from Engadget

Max Password Sharing Crackdown Is Coming, Warner Bros. Discovery Says” from The Wrap

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:05 AM PST
12:58
3:51 PM PST
26:20
2:41 PM PST
1:05
1:39 PM PST
10:50
Mar 7, 2024
40:26
Mar 7, 2024
8:18
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
A new EU law aims to tame tech giants. But enforcing it could turn out to be tricky.
A new EU law aims to tame tech giants. But enforcing it could turn out to be tricky.
Warm winter forces some businesses and events to get creative
Warm winter forces some businesses and events to get creative
Arlo Washington is the barber — and banker — of Little Rock
2024 Oscar-Nominated Documentary Shorts
Arlo Washington is the barber — and banker — of Little Rock
SEC adopts rule making companies disclose climate risks
A Warmer World
SEC adopts rule making companies disclose climate risks