Chaos at Twitter has brands questioning their association with the platform

It’s been a little over two months since Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, and what a dramatic two months it has been. We’ve seen layoffs within the social media company, information leaks, and — of course — that day everyone thought Twitter was going to shut down, but it didn’t.

With reports of hate speech on the platform rising, many brands are eyeing Twitter cautiously. Companies like General Motors and General Mills have even suspended their advertising on the platform.

But through the Twitter tumult, there’s a larger, deeper question brands are confronting: should they even be on Twitter in the first place?

Marketplace Reporter Matt Levin has been looking into how some professionals are navigating that big question.

This feature originally aired on “Marketplace” on Dec. 16.