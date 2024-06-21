Bytes: Week in Review — Warning labels for social media, Adobe’s hidden fees and a less open OpenAI

Big Tech subscription services are once again in the crosshairs of the Federal Trade Commission. U.S. regulators are suing the software company Adobe, maker of popular programs like Photoshop, saying it gives customers the runaround when they try to quit.

Plus, a look at how nonprofits with links to ChatGPT maker OpenAI are becoming less open about their financials and their internal policies.

But first, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is urging Congress to require warning labels on social media that caution users against the platforms’ potential harms.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali spoke with Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired magazine, about what a surgeon general’s warning for social media might look like.

