Bytes: Week in Review — Trump’s bid to delay TikTok ban, OpenAI’s advances and a tech prediction for 2025

OpenAI closed the year with a bang, announcing a new, powerful AI model called o3. It could mark a significant step toward artificial general intelligence — an advanced form of AI that can learn or understand anything a human can.

Plus, we’re mulling another tech prediction for 2025 — will AI assistants actually make our lives easier this year?

But first, President-elect Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to put the TikTok ban on hold so he might negotiate a deal to save the app in the United States.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, about all these topics for this week’s Tech Bytes.

