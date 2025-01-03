Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Bytes: Week in Review — Trump’s bid to delay TikTok ban, OpenAI’s advances and a tech prediction for 2025
Jan 3, 2025
Meghan McCarty Carino and Daniel Shin

Bytes: Week in Review — Trump’s bid to delay TikTok ban, OpenAI’s advances and a tech prediction for 2025

Anna Barclay/Getty Images
Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

OpenAI closed the year with a bang, announcing a new, powerful AI model called o3. It could mark a significant step toward artificial general intelligence — an advanced form of AI that can learn or understand anything a human can.

Plus, we’re mulling another tech prediction for 2025 — will AI assistants actually make our lives easier this year?

But first, President-elect Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to put the TikTok ban on hold so he might negotiate a deal to save the app in the United States.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, about all these topics for this week’s Tech Bytes.

“Trump asks Supreme Court to pause law that could ban TikTok” from Reuters

“TikTok is headed for a ban — but can Trump still save it?” from Vox

“Trump’s Former FCC Head Ajit Pai Asks Supreme Court to Uphold TikTok Ban” from Gizmodo

“OpenAI announces new o3 models” from TechCrunch

“OpenAI Claims Its New Model Reached Human Level on a Test for ‘General Intelligence.’ What Does That Mean?” from Gizmodo

“What is agentic AI and will it replace your job?” from Fast Company

