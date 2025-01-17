Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Bytes: Week in Review — TikTok shutdown, Biden’s AI policies and Zuckerberg asks Trump for a favor
Jan 17, 2025
Kimberly Adams and Jesús Alvarado

Bytes: Week in Review — TikTok shutdown, Biden’s AI policies and Zuckerberg asks Trump for a favor

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images
Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, joins Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams for “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

On this week’s Marketplace “Tech Bytes,” we’ll dive into President Joe Biden’s executive order on artificial intelligence plus a request Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made to President-elect Donald Trump.

But first, tech news site The Information reported that TikTok plans to completely shut down its app in the U.S. on Sunday and will instead direct users to a website where they can read about the platform’s ban. According to that reporting, TikTok will allow American users to download their data — and, if the ban is overturned down the road, those users will be granted access to it immediately.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, to break down these stories.

More on everything we talked about

TikTok prepares to shut down app in US on Sunday, sources say” from Reuters

‘Red Note,’ a Chinese App, Is Dominating Downloads, Thanks to TikTok Users” from The New York Times

Joe Biden signs executive order to speed AI data center construction” from The Verge

Biden administration unveils global AI export controls aimed at China” from Axios

Zuckerberg urges Trump to stop the EU from fining US tech companies” from Politico

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:12 AM PST
11:25
4:04 PM PST
27:03
2:00 PM PST
14:06
Jan 16, 2025
9:11
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
"It's been a bad dream": What one Altadena renter is facing after her home burned
Los Angeles Wildfires
"It's been a bad dream": What one Altadena renter is facing after her home burned
Some of the possible alternatives to TikTok have their own problems
Some of the possible alternatives to TikTok have their own problems
Insured losses from LA's fires could be upwards of $30 billion, industry trade rep says
Los Angeles Wildfires
Insured losses from LA's fires could be upwards of $30 billion, industry trade rep says
What Biden is leaving Trump
Make Me Smart
What Biden is leaving Trump