Breaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Bytes: Week in Review —  the X ban, Apple’s AI and airplane Wi-Fi gets upgraded
Sep 6, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Daniel Shin

Bytes: Week in Review —  the X ban, Apple’s AI and airplane Wi-Fi gets upgraded

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Evaristo Sa/Getty Images
Wall Street Journal senior personal technology columnist Joanna Stern joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

If you’re an Apple fan, you probably didn’t miss the speculation surrounding the upcoming iPhone 16 launch event next week. Many expect the tech giant to reveal more about how its artificial intelligence will be integrated into its new hardware.

We’ll dig into that on this week’s Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

Plus, airlines are upgrading their Wi-Fi, so you might be able to take a Zoom meeting during your six-hour flight.

But first, Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider has agreed to block Elon Musk’s social media platform in Brazil. X has been banned in the country since last weekend, and now Starlink has agreed to enforce that ban for its roughly quarter-million internet subscribers in the country.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Wall Street Journal senior personal technology columnist Joanna Stern for her take on this week’s tech news.

More on everything we talked about

Reuters: “Starlink backtracks, complies with order blocking X in Brazil, says regulator” 

Axios: “Starlink caught in crosshairs of Musk’s feud with Brazil judge over X” 

Rest of World: “Twitter is complying with more government demands under Elon Musk

The Verge: “What to expect from Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ iPhone 16 event” 

TechCrunch: “Apple Event 2024: iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence and all the other expected ‘Glowtime’ reveals

WSJ: “We Tested Wi-Fi on Over 50 Flights. It Often Stinks, but It’s About to Get Better.”

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:05 AM PDT
8:42
3:07 AM PDT
14:09
3:00 AM PDT
11:03
4:40 PM PDT
27:35
3:43 PM PDT
17:20
Sep 5, 2024
28:23
Sep 4, 2024
3:48
That time the Fed bowed to political pressure before an election
Election 2024
That time the Fed bowed to political pressure before an election
"How We Survive" is back Sept. 11
How We Survive
"How We Survive" is back Sept. 11
Wait, I think I’m being underpaid
This Is Uncomfortable
Wait, I think I’m being underpaid
Why are there so many adult retailers off of highways?
Why are there so many adult retailers off of highways?