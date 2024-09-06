If you’re an Apple fan, you probably didn’t miss the speculation surrounding the upcoming iPhone 16 launch event next week. Many expect the tech giant to reveal more about how its artificial intelligence will be integrated into its new hardware.

We’ll dig into that on this week’s Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

Plus, airlines are upgrading their Wi-Fi, so you might be able to take a Zoom meeting during your six-hour flight.

But first, Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider has agreed to block Elon Musk’s social media platform in Brazil. X has been banned in the country since last weekend, and now Starlink has agreed to enforce that ban for its roughly quarter-million internet subscribers in the country.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Wall Street Journal senior personal technology columnist Joanna Stern for her take on this week’s tech news.

