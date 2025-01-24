Bytes: Week in Review — The Stargate project, Trump meme coins, and the TikTok flip-flop

There’s been quite a firehose of news this week, but we’re going to distill some of it into a nice, tall glass for you on today’s Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.” We’ll dig into why some crypto insiders are upset with President Donald Trump over his preinaugural meme coins. Plus, the latest in the rollback of the TikTok ban and how Congress might respond.

But first, amid the flurry of executive orders the president signed during his first few days in office, he announced the Stargate project, a private multiparty venture to build domestic artificial intelligence data centers. In attendance at the White House were OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. The investment could be as much as $500 billion.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke to Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, for her take on these stories.

