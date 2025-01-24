Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Bytes: Week in Review — The Stargate project, Trump meme coins, and the TikTok flip-flop
Jan 24, 2025
Meghan McCarty Carino and Jesús Alvarado

Bytes: Week in Review — The Stargate project, Trump meme coins, and the TikTok flip-flop

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

There’s been quite a firehose of news this week, but we’re going to distill some of it into a nice, tall glass for you on today’s Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.” We’ll dig into why some crypto insiders are upset with President Donald Trump over his preinaugural meme coins. Plus, the latest in the rollback of the TikTok ban and how Congress might respond.

But first, amid the flurry of executive orders the president signed during his first few days in office, he announced the Stargate project, a private multiparty venture to build domestic artificial intelligence data centers. In attendance at the White House were OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. The investment could be as much as $500 billion.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke to Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, for her take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about

OpenAI teams up with SoftBank and Oracle on $500B data center project” from TechCrunch

What is Stargate? President Trump announces $500 billion investment in AI Infrastructure project” from Fox 29 Philadelphia

Crypto Thought Trump Would Bring It Legitimacy. Then He Launched a Meme Coin.” from The Wall Street Journal

The GOP’s dilemma on Trump’s TikTok flip-flop” from The Washington Post

ByteDance director says TikTok deal will get done” from Axios

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:03 AM PST
9:19
6:26 AM PST
13:28
7:49 PM PST
14:39
4:02 PM PST
28:45
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Trump plans to declare a national energy emergency. Here's what happens next.
Trump's Second Term
Trump plans to declare a national energy emergency. Here's what happens next.
U.S. pullout from World Health Organization would hurt its budget
U.S. pullout from World Health Organization would hurt its budget
Rebuilding after a fire: lessons from previous disasters
A Warmer World
Rebuilding after a fire: lessons from previous disasters
Why tariffs could mean expensive trouble for the U.S. auto industry
Trump's Second Term
Why tariffs could mean expensive trouble for the U.S. auto industry