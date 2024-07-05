My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Bytes: Week in Review — the most impactful moment, the biggest flub and the most underreported story in tech
Jul 5, 2024
Lily Jamali and Jesús Alvarado

Bytes: Week in Review — the most impactful moment, the biggest flub and the most underreported story in tech

Getty Images
Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, joins Marketplace’s Lily Jamali to discuss the tech industry's biggest stories so far this year.

We’ve reached the midyear mark for 2024, so for our weekly review show, “Tech Bytes,” we are breaking format and taking stock of the past six months in tech with Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali asked her what she thought was the most underreported story of the last six months. And what was the biggest flub? We’ll get to those, but we’ll start Curi’s pick for the most impactful story of the first half of the year.

More on everything we talked about

Big Tech CEOs survive congressional grilling” from Axios

Surgeon General: Why I’m Calling for a Warning Label on Social Media Platforms” from The New York Times

California AG: Without federal law, kids’ online safety starts with the states” from “Marketplace Tech”

Scarlett Johansson’s OpenAI clash is just the start of legal wrangles over artificial intelligence” from The Guardian

The US must balance climate justice challenges in the era of artificial intelligence” from the Brookings Institution

Tech Industry Wants to Lock Up Nuclear Power for AI” from The Wall Street Journal

