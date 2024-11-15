Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Bytes: Week in Review — SV takes DC, bitcoin’s historic rally and Reddit’s revenue rockets
Nov 15, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Rosie Hughes

Bytes: Week in Review — SV takes DC, bitcoin's historic rally and Reddit's revenue rockets

Michael Swensen/Getty Images
Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, joins Marketplace's Meghan McCarty Carino for "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

It’s been almost eight months since Reddit went public. Since then, the platform known as the front page of the internet has been going gangbusters.

We’ll get into why on this week’s “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Plus, crypto surges to new highs in the wake of the election. But first up, Silicon Valley goes to Washington.

This week, President-elect Donald Trump tapped his favorite tech CEO, Elon Musk, as the co-lead of a new Department of Government Efficiency along with Vivek Ramaswamy, the former biotech entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke to Anita Ramaswamy (no relation), financial analysis columnist at The Information, for her take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about

Trump’s techno-libertarian dream team goes to Washington” from Vox  

Silicon Valley protested Trump in 2016. Now it wants to work with him” from The Washington Post  

Trump announces Musk will lead new Department of Government Efficiency” from Axios 

Bitcoin’s Monster Run to $90,000, in Charts” from The Wall Street Journal 

Crypto Industry Lobbies Trump and His Allies to Capitalize on Election Wins” from The New York Times  

Bitcoin rises above $90,000 on Trump euphoria” from Reuters   

Why Reddit’s Explosive Growth Could Last” from The Information  

Exclusive: Reddit in AI content licensing deal with Google” from Reuters  

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

