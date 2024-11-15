Bytes: Week in Review — SV takes DC, bitcoin’s historic rally and Reddit’s revenue rockets

It’s been almost eight months since Reddit went public. Since then, the platform known as the front page of the internet has been going gangbusters.

We’ll get into why on this week’s “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Plus, crypto surges to new highs in the wake of the election. But first up, Silicon Valley goes to Washington.

This week, President-elect Donald Trump tapped his favorite tech CEO, Elon Musk, as the co-lead of a new Department of Government Efficiency along with Vivek Ramaswamy, the former biotech entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke to Anita Ramaswamy (no relation), financial analysis columnist at The Information, for her take on these stories.

