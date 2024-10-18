Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Bytes: Week in Review — SpaceX vs. California, and AI crawlers and VC dollars
Oct 18, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Jesús Alvarado

Bytes: Week in Review — SpaceX vs. California, and AI crawlers and VC dollars

Chandan Khanna/Getty Images
Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

Web crawlers scan and catalog sites all over the internet and, in the AI era, use that data to train chatbots. We’ll talk about why The New York Times is trying to put a stop to crawlers from the AI company Perplexity. We’ll also discuss the record share of venture capital dollars flowing into the AI sector and the difficulty of attracting investment for startups without those two magic letters.

Plus, the ups and downs of SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk. On Sunday, the aerospace company soared to new heights with its test launch of the powerful Starship rocket system and the historic landing of the Super Heavy booster. Meanwhile, in more terrestrial matters, SpaceX sued the California Coastal Commission Tuesday for what Musk said is a biased decision to deny 50 SpaceX rocket launches in the state because of objections to his political statements. He said it’s a violation of the First Amendment.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, for her take on all this for our weekly segment “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

More on everything we talked about

Watch SpaceX Starship takeoff and land in ambitious test” from CNN

Musk’s SpaceX sues California panel, alleges political bias over rocket launches” from Reuters

Column: Elon Musk’s courtship with MAGA has driven X into misinformation abyss” from the Los Angeles Times

New York Times to Bezos-Backed AI Startup: Stop Using Our Stuff” from The Wall Street Journal

The Race to Block OpenAI’s Scraping Bots Is Slowing Down” from Wired

Pro Take: AI Is Hogging the Venture Pie” from The Wall Street Journal

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

