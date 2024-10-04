Bytes: Week in Review — OpenAI’s valuation doubles, biotech investment grows and a prescription giant is acquired

Investors are once again pouring money into biotechnology startups. But it feels different from the heyday of 2021. We’ll be digging into the latest data for today’s Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review,” our roundup of the week’s top headlines, including some you might have missed.

We’ll also talk about a private equity deal with the country’s biggest digital pharmacy platform. But first, OpenAI closes a historic funding round. The maker of ChatGPT raised another $6.6 billion — valuing the company at $157 billion, doubling its worth earlier this year.

Our regular contributor Christina Farr, managing director with Manatt Health, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino to discuss the news.

Everything we talked about

“OpenAI Nearly Doubles Valuation to $157 Billion in Funding Round” from The Wall Street Journal

“OpenAI brain drain: What to make of CTO Mira Murati’s sudden exit” from Fast Company

“Venture Mega-Rounds Return to Biotech” from The Wall Street Journal

“23andMe Board Resigns in New Blow to DNA-Testing Company” from The Wall Street Journal

“PE firm TPG buys majority stake in health information network Surescripts” from Fierce Healthcare