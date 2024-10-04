Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Bytes: Week in Review — OpenAI's valuation doubles, biotech investment grows and a prescription giant is acquired
Oct 4, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Jesús Alvarado

Pau Barrena/Getty Images
Christina Farr, managing director at Manatt Health, joins Marketplace's Meghan McCarty Carino for "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

Investors are once again pouring money into biotechnology startups. But it feels different from the heyday of 2021. We’ll be digging into the latest data for today’s Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review,” our roundup of the week’s top headlines, including some you might have missed.

We’ll also talk about a private equity deal with the country’s biggest digital pharmacy platform. But first, OpenAI closes a historic funding round. The maker of ChatGPT raised another $6.6 billion — valuing the company at $157 billion, doubling its worth earlier this year.

Our regular contributor Christina Farr, managing director with Manatt Health, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino to discuss the news.

Everything we talked about

OpenAI Nearly Doubles Valuation to $157 Billion in Funding Round” from The Wall Street Journal

OpenAI brain drain: What to make of CTO Mira Murati’s sudden exit” from Fast Company

Venture Mega-Rounds Return to Biotech” from The Wall Street Journal

23andMe Board Resigns in New Blow to DNA-Testing Company” from The Wall Street Journal

PE firm TPG buys majority stake in health information network Surescripts” from Fierce Healthcare

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

