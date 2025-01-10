Bytes: Week in Review — Meta’s users take over fact checks, YouTubers sue PayPal and highlights from CES

CES wraps up in Las Vegas this week. That’s the annual convention where some of the most cutting-edge consumer tech is unveiled. And while we still don’t have a prototype for Rosey, the housecleaning robot from “The Jetsons,” we’ll get into some of the big robot reveals for today’s Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Plus, YouTubers are taking PayPal to court. A class-action suit alleges that the payments company is messing with their commissions on affiliate links.

But first, Meta made big changes to its content moderation policy this week. Facebook’s parent company said it’s cutting ties with third-party fact checkers and switching to a community notes system like the one X uses.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal, about her takeaways from the announcement.

