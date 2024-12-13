Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term


Bytes: Week in Review — Investments flow into health tech, FDA approves modifying AI medical devices, and California’s AI insurance claim law
Dec 13, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Jesús Alvarado

Bytes: Week in Review — Investments flow into health tech, FDA approves modifying AI medical devices, and California’s AI insurance claim law

Christina Farr, managing director at Manatt Health, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

There’s been a lot of discussion about health insurance over the last week. And one practice could be seeing more oversight: the use of artificial intelligence in coverage decisions. Plus, the FDA issues final guidance for makers of AI-enabled medical devices so they can now update their software after approval.

And it was a good year for health tech startups — after a not-so-good year in 2023 — especially for those with the letters “AI” attached to their business. Our regular contributor Christina Farr, managing director with Manatt Health, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino to discuss the news.

Everything we talked about

State of Health Tech 2024” from Bessemer Venture Partners

Health tech investment shows signs of recovery in 2024: SVB” from Healthcare Dive

FDA issues final guidance on postmarket updates to AI-enabled devices” from Medtech Dive

Regulating AI in prior authorization” from Politico

AI versus AI: The emerging arms race over health insurance denials” from STAT News

