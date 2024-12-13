Bytes: Week in Review — Investments flow into health tech, FDA approves modifying AI medical devices, and California’s AI insurance claim law
There’s been a lot of discussion about health insurance over the last week. And one practice could be seeing more oversight: the use of artificial intelligence in coverage decisions. Plus, the FDA issues final guidance for makers of AI-enabled medical devices so they can now update their software after approval.
And it was a good year for health tech startups — after a not-so-good year in 2023 — especially for those with the letters “AI” attached to their business. Our regular contributor Christina Farr, managing director with Manatt Health, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino to discuss the news.
“State of Health Tech 2024” from Bessemer Venture Partners
“Health tech investment shows signs of recovery in 2024: SVB” from Healthcare Dive
“FDA issues final guidance on postmarket updates to AI-enabled devices” from Medtech Dive
“Regulating AI in prior authorization” from Politico
“AI versus AI: The emerging arms race over health insurance denials” from STAT News
