Bytes: Week in Review — Dems’ tech platform, Google’s legal troubles and OpenAI’s newest partnership
Aug 23, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Daniel Shin

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for Tech Bytes: Week in Review

On today’s show: Google deals with another legal headache. A federal appeals court revived a class-action lawsuit that had been dismissed concerning privacy violations by its Chrome browser.

Plus, OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has partnered up with another media brand, Condé Nast.

But first, we can’t ignore the biggest happening of the week — the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where the party formally nominated Vice President Kamala Harris for president with the help of big names in entertainment.

Rapper Lil Jon revving up the presentation of the Georgia delegation’s votes was just one viral moment that came out of the convention. What didn’t come out of the gathering, though, were clear indications of the Harris campaign’s tech policy platform.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, about what that platform might look like.

Everything we talked about

Democratic Party 2024 Updated Platform

The Democratic platform is doubling down on tech antitrust and kids online safety from The Verge

Tech after a Harris victory from Axios

US appeals court revives Google privacy class action from Reuters

Google has to face a class action lawsuit over Chrome’s data collection from The Verge

OpenAI strikes search deal with Condé Nast from Axios

OpenAI signs content deal with Condé Nast from Reuters

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

