Bytes: Week in Review — Breaking up Google, TikTok troubles and the “Godfather of AI” gets a Nobel Prize

TikTok is facing yet another legal challenge. This week, attorneys general from 13 states plus Washington, D.C., sued the short-form video app, alleging that it harms children. We’ll be digging into the latest lawsuits on today’s Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review,” our roundup of the week’s top tech headlines.

Like the so-called Godfather of AI who is sharing the Nobel Prize in physics. Plus, the U.S. government is weighing what to do about Google after its search business was ruled a monopoly earlier this year.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, to break down these stories.

More on everything we talked about

“U.S. Weighs Forcing Google to Break Off Parts of the Company” from The New York Times

“California sues TikTok over alleged harm to kids” from Axios

“Will TikTok Be Banned in January? That Question Is Headed to Court.” from The New York Times

“John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton awarded Nobel Prize in physics” from The Washington Post

“AI pioneer quits Google to warn humanity of the tech’s existential threat” from The Washington Post

“Renowned Experts Pen Support for California’s Landmark AI Safety Bill” from Time magazine

“There’s a New Hit Podcast That Will Blow Your Mind” from The Wall Street Journal