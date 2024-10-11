Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Bytes: Week in Review — Breaking up Google, TikTok troubles and the “Godfather of AI” gets a Nobel Prize
Oct 11, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Rosie Hughes

Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

TikTok is facing yet another legal challenge. This week, attorneys general from 13 states plus Washington, D.C., sued the short-form video app, alleging that it harms children. We’ll be digging into the latest lawsuits on today’s Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review,” our roundup of the week’s top tech headlines.

Like the so-called Godfather of AI who is sharing the Nobel Prize in physics. Plus, the U.S. government is weighing what to do about Google after its search business was ruled a monopoly earlier this year.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, to break down these stories.

More on everything we talked about

U.S. Weighs Forcing Google to Break Off Parts of the Company” from The New York Times

California sues TikTok over alleged harm to kids” from Axios  

Will TikTok Be Banned in January? That Question Is Headed to Court.” from The New York Times

John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton awarded Nobel Prize in physics” from The Washington Post 

AI pioneer quits Google to warn humanity of the tech’s existential threat” from The Washington Post  

Renowned Experts Pen Support for California’s Landmark AI Safety Bill” from Time magazine

There’s a New Hit Podcast That Will Blow Your Mind” from The Wall Street Journal

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

