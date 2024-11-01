Bytes: Week in Review — Apple Intelligence arrives, AI writes Google’s code, and AI medical transcription tool hallucinates

An AI transcription tool used in health care has been found to frequently hallucinate things no one ever said, including making up medications. That’s just one of the topics for today’s Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review. Plus, we’ll get into what we learned from this week’s Big Tech earnings, including Google saying that it’s using artificial intelligence to generate about 25% of its code.

But first, it’s been a busy week for Apple. The company launched some of its new Apple Intelligence features and released its new lineup of Mac computers along with some souped-up chips.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal, to get her take on this week’s tech news.

More on everything we talked about

“All the news from Apple’s ‘week’ of Mac announcements” from The Verge

“iOS 18.1 Is Here: Apple Intelligence, New Siri Look, AirPod Hearing Aids and More” from The Wall Street Journal

“Apple’s Software Chief Explains AI Delays, Future of Siri and More” from The Wall Street Journal

“A ‘lot rides’ on Big Tech earnings amid two busy weeks for markets” from Yahoo Finance

“Google CEO says over 25% of new Google code is generated by AI” from Ars Technica

“Researchers say an AI-powered transcription tool used in hospitals invents things no one ever said” from The Associated Press